HFH to construct SLS facility

The Hansen Family Hospital Board approved the construction of a Senior Life Solutions (SLS) building during their monthly meeting in August. The building is slated to be located at Entrance B on the hospital green space, and construction should begin early next spring. The SLS program must reside within 250 feet of the hospital campus to be reimbursable by insurance companies.
The Senior Life Solutions program will be going into this building, which is a program dedicated to addressing the emotional and behavioral needs of adults over the age of 65, said Christina Rempe, Hansen Family Hospital Marketing Manager. SLS will be moving out of their current space in the spring which will allow for the hospital's wound care to expand.
Congratulations HFH in such progressive care. Both expanded wound care and SLS are a win/win for the community and the hospital!
