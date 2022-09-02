HFH to construct wound care facility

The Hansen Family Hospital Board approved the construction of a Senior Life Solutions (SLS) building for wound care during their monthly meeting in August. The building is slated to be located at Entrance B on the hospital green space, and construction should begin next spring. The SLS program must reside within 250 feet of the hospital campus to be reimbursable by insurance companies.
“This will help us grow wound care,” said Hospital CEO George Von Mock. “I’m looking forward to increased revenue as a result.”
