Patients who arrive at Hansen Family Hospital to be seen in the respiratory clinic are asked to wait in their vehicle until a provider is ready to see them, then they enter the building. The change was implemented as an infection control measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For more than a year and a half, Hansen Family Hospital has been isolating patients with respiratory infections in its "respiratory clinic," a former surgery and OB space that was converted for infection control purposes. Now, the hospital is embarking on a renovation project that will create a permanent respiratory clinic.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many people think about exposure to illness, and it’s altering the way health care providers think about infection control.
Last month, Hansen Family Hospital’s Board of Trustees approved spending $55,925 to hire architects from Bergland & Cram of Mason City to design a renovation of the hospital’s business office. The 2,000-square-foot space will be converted into a respiratory clinic or, as HFH CEO George Von Mock described it, a sick clinic.
