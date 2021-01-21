Even as many retailers across the country have struggled through the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama-based Hibbett Sports continued to see solid growth through the third quarter of last year. But apparently that wasn’t enough to save the store in Iowa Falls, which is scheduled to close for good on Sunday.
“As our company evolves to better serve our customers both in stores and online, we continuously evaluate the best geographic locations to serve shoppers,” Hibbett spokeswoman Wendy Yellin said in a statement this week. “Our current approach includes opening some new Hibbett Sports and City Gear locations in underserved markets and closing smaller volume or underperforming stores, to better align with our omni-channel strategy.”
