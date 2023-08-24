What could qualify as a high-speed chase popped up at around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, after one Fort Dodge man, 56-year-old Gary Lee Jensen, led police on a vehicular chase out of Iowa Falls and ended up in a foot race with three criminal charges: eluding – speed 25 over the limit (a Class D felony), driving while barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor).
Initially, Jensen had been pulled over in the Iowa Falls Walmart parking lot for a routine stop; the case's affidavit explained that the involved Iowa Falls police officer checked the man's registration and discovered his driving status was barred in Iowa.
