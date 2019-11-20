The site of a State of Iowa communications tower along River Road in Iowa Falls has been the source of strife for more than a year after the hill was stripped of dozens of mature trees during construction. During heavy rain events, gravel, mud and debris wash down the hill and cover River Road, and then city employees clear the road to make it passable.
The site along River Road is owned by the City, but in 2017 the City Council approved an agreement with the state to provide an easement to the top of the hill to construct a 425-foot tower. The tower, one of 92 in the state, is part of the Iowa State Interoperable Communications System (ISICS), which is intended to facilitate radio traffic between first responders, road crews and other agencies. The state hired Motorola Solutions Inc., as its contractor for the project.
