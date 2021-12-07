A Webster City man who pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child in 2018 was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
According to court documents, 65-year-old Dean Edward Hilpipre, formerly of Alden, has been accused of molesting his granddaughter between the ages of 8 and 12 from 2012 to 2016. The affidavits state that Hilpipre had intercourse with and molested the girl in his bedroom at his home in Alden. He also allegedly molested the girl in his truck.
