A former Alden man who was convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 2018 after pleading guilty to molesting his granddaughter pleaded not guilty to molesting another granddaughter earlier this month.
According to court records, 65-year-old Dean Hilpipre - who has been charged with counts of second-and-third degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child - is claiming he is innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.