Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 54 on Thursday after the Legislature approved the new district map.
Hoffman, a Republican who has served on the board of supervisors since 2016, said his interest was piqued more than a year ago when redistricting talks began. The seat will be open for the 2022 election because Rep. Dave Deyoe and Speaker of the House Pat Grassley shared portions of the newly formed district consisting of Grundy, Hardin and a sliver of eastern Black Hawk counties.
