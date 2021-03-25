A jury unanimously found an Iowa Falls many not guilty of three felony sex crimes in Iowa District Court on Wednesday.
According to court records, 19-year-old Christopher Allen Dale Hogan was acquitted on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count a lascivious acts with a child - all class C felonies carrying 10 year jail sentences. The charges were filed in January after police allegedly found Hogan in a stuck vehicle around 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.
