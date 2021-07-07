An Iowa Falls man sentenced to 16 years in prison last month pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a separate sex abuse case in Iowa District Court last week.
According to court records, 19-year-old Christopher Allen Dale Hogan pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury/mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, after originally being charged with third-degree sexual abuse - a class C felony.
