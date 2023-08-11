Mark Buschkamp, IFADC Director, stands in front of the house that the IFADC helped build on Sherman St. in Iowa Falls. A second house is planned on Georgetown Road to help address a housing shortage in town.
The Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation (IFADC) isn’t as much into the home building business as it is the business of creating an atmosphere to attract people and companies to town. Recently, the two worlds collided with the construction of a home in Iowa Falls.
When IFADC Director Mark Bushkamp fields inquiries from potential businesses looking to build or relocate to the area, housing is among the top concerns shared by owners. There is no doubt that housing is an issue in Iowa Falls, both for businesses and families. This home at 1022 Sherman St., and another planned on Georgetown Road, will only help the problem. And, said Doug Truex, will hopefully spur more residential growth.
