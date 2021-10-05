The 2021 Iowa Falls-Alden Homecoming Court includes in the front row: Elly Wood, Cailin Reimer, Avery Buresh, Kate Hutchinson and Emma Olberding. Back row: Ivan Orozco, Cam Stalzer, Brody Hoversten, Gabe Hadwiger and Blake Janssen.
Iowa Falls-Alden is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of dress-up themes, parade and king/queen coronation leading up to Friday's home football game versus Albia.
Students participated in Beach Day (Monday) and Western Day (Tuesday) earlier this week, and the last three days include Class Color Day (Wednesday), Throwback Thursday (Thursday) and Spirit Day (Friday).
