Hospital financials see dip

New board member Adam Nederhoff was sworn in during Wednesday's Hansen Family Hospital Board of Trustee meeting. Pictured from left are HFH CFO Shane Coughenour, Nederhoff, newly elected treasurer Prentice Lofstedt, and newly elected president Dr. Amanda Wood.
The Hansen Family Hospital Board of Trustees met Wednesday and hospital CFO Shane Coughenour gave a detailed report on the May financial picture.
“For the last couple months, we’ve talked about the fact that $5 million or $5.1 million gross revenue is about our bare minimum to a break even,” Coughenour began. “We were at $4.9 million this month and dropped down below that. There was a small loss for the month.” Although that $4.9 million figure is behind budget by $127,000, it is still ahead of the prior year by $221,000.
