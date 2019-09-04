The 23rd Annual Scenic City Cruisers/Lions Labor Day Car show featured nearly 200 cars in dozens of categories from stock to modified. Dash plaques went to the first 250 entries, while trophies in 34 different categories were also handed out in classes 1974 and earlier and 1975 and later.
The two Best of Show winners were Gaylen Winterberg in stock with a 1966 Chevelle, and Ron and Rose Brass in the modified with a 1967 Mercury Cougar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.