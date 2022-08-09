With the interest rates coming in lower than expected at 3.4986-percent, the Hubbard City Council quickly passed a resolution directing the sale of $1.75 million in General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds at a price of $1,736,057.90.
What that means for the community, other than assuring the finances needed for a new swimming pool, is an asking of $3.54 per $100,000 evaluation in the form of a debt service levy. That asking, however, will shrink over the course of the next few years as the City begins to see returns of around $140,000 from a TIFF granted to the new J&T Logistics complex on the west edge of town.
