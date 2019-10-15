The new Hubbard Medical Clinic recently celebrated its opening with an open house. The Hubbard City Council pledged to support the clinic financially through a line item in the city's annual budget. The new clinic is located on the south edge of Hubbard, near the Hubbard Care facility.
When the Hubbard Medical Clinic celebrated its new facility with an open house on Oct. 5, over 100 people from the community turned out. That reflected just how important the HMC is. Now the Hubbard City Council is showing it with an annual pledge of $15,000 in the form of a new budget line item.
The new medical clinic, located next to the Hubbard Care Center in the southeast part of town, opened in a new building in July. Plans began in 2016, and reached fundraising goals of $900,000 in February of 2018 through donations and grants. In all, over $1 million was raised.
