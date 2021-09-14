From left to right Council member Randy Smuck, Mayor Marshall Simmerman, City Clerk Marie Neubauer and Council member Sandi Swenson share a laugh during Monday's meeting. The group made moves to bring an end to the sanitary sewer rehab and construction project that has been ongoing for almost six years.
Almost six years to the day that the Hubbard City Council welcomed a disgruntled group of a dozen or so citizens, current council members approved the final stage of the sanitary sewer rehab and construction project. They awarded the contract for Phase 3 Monday night
Through Resolution #670, the Council accepted the bid of $242,126.75 from Municipal Pipe and Tool of Hudson, which has 75 days to complete the project. Project manager Andrew Inhelder of MSA Professionals of Ames said earlier that the project could very well be finished this year, with finishing touches like seeding bringing it to a complete close this spring.
