The Annual Hubbard Days celebration begins Friday with a golf tournament and ends on Sunday with a kid’s fishing derby. In between, organizers have packed all three days with fun for people of all ages.
Friday’s golf tournament is an 11 a.m. two-person best shot at Hubbard Golf & Rec Club. The Chamber Fundraiser meal will also be held at the club on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., with the coronation of Miss and Ms. Hubbard happening there at 6 p.m. Day one wraps up with the annual Hubbard Open House and Fireman’s Dance at the fire station featuring a raffle and live auction, and the music of The Flyer Band.
