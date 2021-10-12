The Hubbard City Council was busy passing resolutions and ordinances at Monday's meeting. Most of those items dealt with two things, the on-going sewer project and the new urban renewal plan. They were joined by auditor Larry Pump, council candidates Scott Cross and Chad Ball and engineer Andrew Inhelder (back, left to right).
The Hubbard City Council adopted seven resolutions and two ordinances at its meeting Monday evening. While that kept them busy, council members also heard that the city passed its annual audit and that the ongoing sewer project could be completed by Thanksgiving.
Three of the ordinances had to do with said sewer work as the final phase of the project is set to begin by next week. The first was to accept the sanitary sewer rehabilitation. The other two, in layman’s terms was to assure payment of the project by securing an agreement between the City and the Iowa Finance to authorize payment not to exceed $344,000 in sewer revenue capital loan notes and to institute proceedings to take additional action authorizing the loan and disbursement agreement and issuance of the money through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
