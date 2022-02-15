Andrew Inhelder of MSA Professionals talks with the Hubbard city Council about the nearly-complete sewer project as well as the upcoming water main extension work. The Council also talked about taxes and how the new pool is tied to the asking for 2022-23.
For the first time in memory, the City of Hubbard is looking to go the General Obligation (GO) Bond route for a large project. Namely, the community swimming pool which has now been closed for the last three summers – two because of the condition the current pool is in.
While it is still unclear how much the bond will be for, Mayor Marshall Simmerman said at Monday’s Hubbard city Council meeting that he is confident that the Pool Committee will reach its $1 million goal in the next few months. While that is too late to put on a ballot for March, it could go before voters in September. Right now the committee has raised $587,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.