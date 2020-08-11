The Hubbard City Council held a public hearing Monday to discuss the annexation of about 10 acres (top right corner) into city limits. Members also discussed running water to the site, which will be the new home of J&T Logistics. It is now in a holding pattern as J&T finalizes the plan.
When J&T Logistics informed the Hubbard City Council of its intentions to move across town and build a larger facility, it was not just to let the City know. Owner Tracy Rieks asked for some help to get the project done.
The City took care of part of its commitment at Monday’s Council meeting when it paved the way for annexation of some 10 acres located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 65 and 270th Street. The purpose of the annexation is to run city utilities to the property.
