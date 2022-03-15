The Hubbard Swimming Pool has been closed since 2020. Plans to replace it took a big step forward Monday night as the Hubbard City Council approved measures securing bonds to pay the difference between what is raised and the remainder of the estimated $2.5 million project.
The Hubbard Community Swimming Pool may still be on the drawing table, but the Hubbard City Council took a big step forward in getting it done Monday night.
While the Pool Committee continues to fundraise, with just over $600,000 of the $1 million goal raised for the estimated $2.5 million project, Council members took action on the City’s first-ever General Obligation (G.O.) Bond to cover the anticipated difference. With no written or oral comments presented at a public hearing at Monday’s Council meeting, members moved forward by passing a resolution allowing the City to issue G.O. Urban Renewal Bonds not to exceed $1.75 million.
