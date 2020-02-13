With no written or oral comments concerning the proposed property tax levy for FY2020-21, Monday’s Hubbard Council meeting was off and running. While action was later taken on the levy, it wasn’t the only topic of discussion in an otherwise short meeting.
Also on the agenda was action to begin closing the book on Phase 2 of the sanitary sewer project. Andrew Inhelder, of project engineer MSA Professionals, shared with the Council that SKA Construction’s portion of sewer lining was complete.
