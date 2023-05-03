Hubbard Cooperative Telephone Association general manager Greg Ball looks in a hub at a junction of fiber optic cables being placed north of Hubbard. A recent grant is allowing the company to extend fiber to the entire HCTA coverage area. Workers have been busy laying the infrastructure in preparation of connecting customers by early June.
While technology continues to grow by leaps and bounds, it is proving to be growing faster than much of the current infrastructure can keep up with. Especially, said Hubbard Cooperative Telephone Association (HCTA) manager Greg Ball.
But now the small company based in Hubbard is doing something about that, laying miles of fiber optic line to handle that technology load. For many in the rural area between Iowa Falls, Buckeye and Hubbard, it’s been a long time coming.
