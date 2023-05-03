While not detained, a warrant was issued for 38-year-old Hubbard resident Jen Marie Oban, charging her with second-degree theft, a Class D felony.
According to the complaint, from March to December 2022, Oban had Alliant Energy and U.S. Cellular bills paid via an automated clearing house (ACH) transaction system through the victim's bank account.
