The Iowa Falls-Alden High School's Concert Choir, led by Director Brandon Waring, kickstarted the 2023 Spring Concert in the school's auditorium with a comparatively abbreviated performance as they looked toward some contests and wrapping up the school year.
Assisted by Accompanist Nancy Nicholson, Waring read a Swedish poem as the inspiration for the choir's opening piece, which segued into "Sa skimrande var aldrig havet," arranged by Ander Edenroth. The second and final number for the choir was "And the Father Will Dance" by Mark Hayes.
