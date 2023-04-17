Four students in Iowa Falls-Alden's iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates) class received a first place honor in the Creative Decision Making team competition during March's Iowa Career Development Conference. They will fly to Orlando, Fla. later this month to attend the National Career Development Conference.
Three members of IF-A's iJAG team - Jacob Schipper, Jason Bennett and Brayden Fisher - received their first-place medals at the Iowa Career Development Conference. A fourth member - Perry Isaacson - is not pictured. The team was presented a hypothetical problem, which required them to come up with ideas to retain and recruit young people into the workforce.
Four students enrolled in Iowa Falls-Alden's first-year iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates) class have earned the opportunity to test their critical thinking skills on a national platform.
During the recent Iowa Career Development Conference held in Des Moines last month, seniors Jason Bennett, Brayden Fisher, Perry Isaacson and Jacob Schipper were awarded first-place in the Creative Decision Making team competition during the conference. That honor has provided an all expenses paid for trip to Orlando, Fla, where the group will attend the National Career Development Conference, which takes place April 20-22.
