Duane Schultz (left) and Gary Stenzel plant a tree along Oak Street in front of HyVee on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The pair are part of the Scenic City Tree Keepers, a group that strives to plant trees in public spaces around town through grant money and private donations.
Emerald ash borer disease has decimated tree populations all around Iowa over the past decade, but City Administrator Jody Anderson is proposing a plan to keep the tree population up in Iowa Falls.
The proposed Project 5,106 would plant that same number of trees in right-of-ways, parks and private property inside the city over the next three-to-five years. Anderson has discussed his idea with the city council, tree board and the parks and rec board, all of which have agreed it would be a good idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.