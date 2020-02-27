A wanted Iowa Falls man turned himself in at the Hardin County Jail Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the Church Women United Thrift Store and stealing items on consecutive nights in January.
According to court records, 43-year-old Clinton Lavon Wright allegedly broke into the Iowa Falls store in the early morning hours of Jan. 30 and 31. He has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and one count of third-degree attempted burglary for trying to break into a neighbor's garage on Jan. 22. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.
