An Iowa Falls man was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly pulling a rifle on a neighbor after an argument.
According to court records, 41-year-old Christopher Dean Parr was arrested by police and charged with aggravated assault just after 11:30 p.m. after pulling an AR style rifle on his neighbor Mark Leyva, "racking" the rifle (inserting a round into the chamber) and telling Leyva to "go back to Mexico."
