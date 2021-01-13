An Iowa Falls man currently awaiting trial on domestic abuse assault and criminal mischief charges was arrested again at 12:45 a.m. at a property in rural Hubbard and charged with three aggravated misdemeanors.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Jacob Allen Ward is facing one count each of third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar's tools and carrying weapons - all aggravated misdemeanors carrying up to two years in prison on each count.
