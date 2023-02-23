Thomas Eugene Ratzlaff, a 55-year-old man from Iowa Falls, was arrested on three Iowa Falls PD warrants on Wednesday, Feb. 22. For events from 2019 and 2020 involving a minor, the man is being charged with a first count of second-degree sexual abuse (a Class B felony), a second count of child endangerment – bodily harm (a Class D felony), and a third count of lascivious acts with a child – inflict pain or discomfort (a Class D felony).
According to the criminal complaint, between May and Aug. 23, 2022, the child victim had stated to their grandmother that the defendant had sexually abused them, which was also corroborated by the victim's siblings.
