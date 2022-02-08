An Iowa Falls man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a woman and subsequently breaking into a house in an attempt to find her.
According to court records, 30-year-old Gary Chaz Thompson was arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree burglary - a class D felony - and the simple misdemeanor of first-offense domestic abuse assault.
