An Iowa Falls man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly pushing his girlfriend while she was holding his 2-year-old son.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Brandon Scott Garms was charged with child endangerment, domestic abuse simple assault and obstruction of emergency communications after Iowa Falls Police Officer Blake Munro was dispatched to Garms' home at 1520 River St. at 1:38 a.m.
