An Iowa Falls man is facing up to 10 years in jail after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Monday morning.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Colby Matthew Tripp was charged with domestic abuse - felony assault enhanced due to two prior domestic abuse convictions after Iowa Falls Police were dispatched to 321 Park Ave. just after 4 a.m. on Monday.
