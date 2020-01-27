An Iowa Falls man was arrested Sunday after police determined a physical altercation took place between him and his girlfriend at their residence.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Kegan Rowdy-Steven Claiser was charged with domestic abuse felony assault when police arrived at the home and found the alleged victim with a bloody nose, scratches and bruises.
