A 24-year-old Iowa Falls resident, Deshawn Antione Kennedy, was arrested after a domestic abuse event at an Elm Street residence in Iowa Falls. Around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, Iowa Falls Police was dispatched to the residence, but before that point, the responding officer had listened to the 911 call before leaving the dispatch center, where he had heard screaming in the background.
Upon arrival at the scene, the officer found the victim lying in a fetal position with "blood on her person." The criminal complaint also stated that the victim would not speak about what happened and was "inconsolable." The report added that the woman appeared to show signs of having a panic attack or being in shock.
