An Iowa Falls man and two teenagers stand accused of robbing an individual at his residence in Iowa Falls.
According to court documents and a release from the Iowa Falls Police Department, 31-year-old Mark J. Dobbins was arrested at his residence at 311 1/2 College Avenue on Sunday. The male juveniles were taken into custody after being questioned at the Iowa Falls Police Station the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.