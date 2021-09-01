An Iowa Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple burglary and weapons charges in Hardin County District Court on Monday.
According to court records, 26-year-old Colton Jagger Baker Lagerquist was convicted on four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of credit card fraud. Those convictions can carry penalties of up to 32 years in prison, but Lagerquist only faces up to 15 years because many of the sentences were declared to run concurrently to one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.