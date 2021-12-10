An Iowa falls man already serving a 35-year sentence for distributing drugs to a minor and sexual abuse was sentence to 10 more years in Iowa District Court on Tuesday.
According to court records, 29-year-old Joseph Ricardo Cruz-Cordero was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse after waiving is right to a jury trial and agreeing to plead guilty. Seven other felony charges, including human trafficking and enticing a minor under 16, were dropped as part of the agreement.
