The Iowa DNR will not take action against an Iowa Falls manure application company after an investigation into a manure spill in Franklin County.
According to DNR documents, an Administrative Consent Order (ACO) was issued for RAM Nutrient Applications on May 12. According to the DNR's website, an ACO is "a consent order is issued in settlement of an administrative order or as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party."
