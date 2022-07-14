A second attempt at a bond referendum to build a new elementary school and make other upgrades throughout the district will most likely be put on hold for the time being.
A $28.5 million bond referendum designed to finance a new elementary school next to the high school was narrowly defeated in March of 2021. The board also considered another proposal last November that addressed concerns about what would be done with the Pineview and Rock Run elementary buildings. But after a re-estimation of cost in December that pushed the cost of the project up to $39.4 million due to supply chain issues and worker shortages that plan was put on hold.
