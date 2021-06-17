An Iowa Falls man accused of burglary pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and avoided jail time earlier this week.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Zachary Tyler Piersol pleaded guilty to third-degree theft on Monday in Hardin County District Court. The crime is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, which Piersol was sentenced to, but the sentence was suspended. He was given probation for a period of two years.
(1) comment
Does the county ever put anyone in jail? Sad
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.