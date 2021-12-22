An Iowa Falls man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in Hardin County District Court on Tuesday.
According to court records, 41-year-old Jerry Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense (methamphetamine) and third-degree burglary. In exchange, another count of burglary and a count of third-degree theft were each dismissed. He was sentenced to serve five years on each conviction. Those terms are to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently with a drug conviction and probation violation in Boone County from 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.