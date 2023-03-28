Iowa Falls Police arrested 39-year-old Iowa Falls native Jessica Ann Green at 2:09 a.m. on Monday, March 27. She was transported to the Hardin County Jail after being apprehended for domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense (a Class D felony).
According to the criminal complaint, Green was arrested on Monday after breaking into the College Avenue apartment of her ex-boyfriend. She had allegedly entered the unit through one of its windows and then "tore up the apartment and assaulted him [ex-boyfriend]."
