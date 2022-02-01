Forgery and identity theft charges against an Iowa Falls woman are likely to be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court records, 31-year-old Melissa Rose Harris pleaded guilty to one count of forgery, a class D felony, in Iowa District Court on Jan. 18. The agreement calls for the dismissal of three forgery, four identity theft charges and for Harris to pay court costs.
