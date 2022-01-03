An Iowa Falls garage that doubled as a workshop was a total loss after an early morning fire on Monday.
Iowa Falls Fire Chief Scott Eisentrager said at 6:23 a.m. the department received a report of a fire at 1005 S. First St. The detached garage was burning when firefighters arrived on scene. Eisentrager said the cause of the fire is suspected to be a wood burner. No other nearby structures were damaged.
