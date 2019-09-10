The estimated cost of an Iowa Falls-Alden High School music room renovation has grown by 50 percent since it was first discussed seven months ago. And while no one disagrees that the improvements and expansion are appropriate, it’s going to take some creativity to fully fund the project.
Updated drawings of the proposed redesign of the band and vocal music rooms were presented to the Iowa Falls School Board during a Monday evening meeting. The price tag of $1.678 million far exceeds the original rough estimate of $1.15 million. The differences between the February drawing and this week’s are a larger addition on the outside of the building - 15 feet, 8 inches instead of 10 feet - and the band and vocal rooms’ locations would be swapped. The renovation would provide space for storage of instruments, stage sets, and uniforms, which are currently kept in a hallway. Risers in the band room would be removed to create a flat floor that would provide more room for students.
