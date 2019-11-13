The Iowa Falls-Alden fall musical - "Yearbook Reflections" - is set for performances this weekend. The show, which features a cast of 25 students, tells the stories behind a high school's yearbook.
"A school’s yearbook shows the brighter side, the positive side of high school life," the show description reads. "It shows the side we want to remember. A yearbook shows the entire school community as a cohesive unit, from the principal to the students to the cafeteria staff. A year at school is a roller coaster with ups and downs, but it’s a ride filled with excitement, learning and maturing. The playwright of “Yearbook Reflections” hopes that the cast and audience will come away from the show with a bright, hopeful view of the future, and the scenes will show a unity within the school."
